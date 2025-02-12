Armie Hammer Admits to Cutting the Heart Out of an Animal and Eating It Amid Cannibalism Controversy; Calls It 'Male Rite of Passage'

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault and cannibalism.

Armie Hammer has recently revealed that he once ate part of the heart of an animal during a hunting trip. He went on to explain, it has been a long-standing tradition associated with hunters.

Appearing on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Hammer answered a question about whether he cut a live animal's heart out and ate it raw.

He said, "No, you don’t eat the whole heart. One of the traditions is you take a bite out of the heart. You’ve got all your buddies around you, they’re goading you on."

Hammer, who starred in Call Me by Your Name, has faced allegations pertaining to cannibalistic fantasies in the past. While explaining his experience, he quickly wanted to separate the hunting ritual from such allegations.

The actor explained, "It’s sort of like an almost overly charged male rite of passage when you go hunting for the first time. Everyone that I know who went hunting for their first time had to do something similar."

He added that the ritual is "not for the purpose of any cannibalism or any sexual gratification."

Since 2021, the Death on the Nile actor has been embroiled in controversies following the surfacing of explicit messages allegedly sent by him to multiple women detailing violent sexual fantasies and references to cannibalism. Later that year, a woman also accused him of sexual assault. The allegations were elaborately discussed in his Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer.

Armie Hammer denied all such allegations and the Los Angeles County district attorney did not indict him due to insufficient evidence in 2023. Though he was not prosecuted, the cannibalism scandal got him banished from Hollywood. However, he is returning to the limelight with his upcoming project, Frontier Crucible directed by Travis Mills.