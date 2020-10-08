Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers' son receives numerous stitches after a horrible fall from the bed

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers' son Ford was hospitalised after he fell off the bed. Elizabeth shared updates of her son's health condition.

In a scary turn of events, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers’ son Ford has been hospitalised after he had a bad fall in his sleep. Chambers took to Instagram and shared a video to revealed the events that unfolded. In the video, she revealed that the 5-year-old was asleep when he fell out of the bed and "clipped his cheek on the bedside table." It has been revealed that the little one has received numerous stitches on his cheek due to the incident.

According to Page Six, Chambers seems to have taken a jibe at Hammer for being absent during the episode. As her son was being treated, Chambers wrote, "So much love for the parents who do it alone.” Chambers went on to share a video of her son preparing for the operation. The champ had a huge bandaid placed on the injury while his mother made him feel okay. In the following photo, Chambers gave another update. She revealed that Ford was out of the OR and received 10 sutures. She also thanked the hospital for taking care of the mother-son duo.

Check out the photos below:

Chambers and the children have been living in the Cayman Islands while her estranged husband Hammer, 34, returned to Los Angeles for the summer. The Call Me By Your Name star recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and said he's picked up construction since he's bored.

"Did you think I had anything else better going on? I was literally sitting at home picking boogers seeing how far I could flick them. I was out of options," he confessed.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers split after 10 years of marriage: It has been an incredible journey

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×