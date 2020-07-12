Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers split after 10 years of marriage: It has been an incredible journey

The Social Network actor Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers announce they're separating after 10 years of marriage in new Instagram posts. Scroll down for the details.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have decided to split up after 10 years of marriage. In a statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts, alongside a throwback photo of the pair, the actor and chef stated they've decided to separate. "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," they said. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

They continued, "We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time." During their 13-year-relationship, the celebrities welcomed their daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

One source via E! News said that Armie and Elizabeth "decided to split up" before their family vacation to the Cayman Islands. "They are great co-parents and get along well. They love each other but didn't think it was best to be married anymore," the insider shared. Another source adds that the "split has been amicable," with Elizabeth, who "initiated" the breakup, "currently leading the discussion on how to move forward as co-parents." "Their public declaration of love and respect for each other really is true," the same source says. "There are still fond feelings between the two of them, and they're communicating happily with each other."

The family has been hunkered down on the island amid the coronavirus pandemic for the past few months. Elizabeth previously explained that they decided to stay in the tropical locale because of travel restrictions and school closures. Fortunately, as evident on her social media, feed it offered the Chambers-Hammer family a chance to bond like never before. During their stay, the parents and kids celebrated Mother's and Father's day, as well as their 10th wedding anniversary, which was commemorated with a sweet post from Elizabeth. The chef said of the milestone, "TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love. I'm beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset."

