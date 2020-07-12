  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers split after 10 years of marriage: It has been an incredible journey

The Social Network actor Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers announce they're separating after 10 years of marriage in new Instagram posts. Scroll down for the details.
5430 reads Mumbai Updated: July 12, 2020 12:42 pm
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers split after 10 years of marriage: It has been an incredible journeyArmie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers split after 10 years of marriage: It has been an incredible journey
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have decided to split up after 10 years of marriage. In a statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts, alongside a throwback photo of the pair, the actor and chef stated they've decided to separate. "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," they said. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

 

They continued, "We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time." During their 13-year-relationship, the celebrities welcomed their daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

 

One source via E! News said that Armie and Elizabeth "decided to split up" before their family vacation to the Cayman Islands. "They are great co-parents and get along well. They love each other but didn't think it was best to be married anymore," the insider shared.  Another source adds that the "split has been amicable," with Elizabeth, who "initiated" the breakup, "currently leading the discussion on how to move forward as co-parents." "Their public declaration of love and respect for each other really is true," the same source says. "There are still fond feelings between the two of them, and they're communicating happily with each other."

 

 

The family has been hunkered down on the island amid the coronavirus pandemic for the past few months. Elizabeth previously explained that they decided to stay in the tropical locale because of travel restrictions and school closures. Fortunately, as evident on her social media, feed it offered the Chambers-Hammer family a chance to bond like never before. During their stay, the parents and kids celebrated Mother's and Father's day, as well as their 10th wedding anniversary, which was commemorated with a sweet post from Elizabeth. The chef said of the milestone, "TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love. I'm beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset."

Credits :E News, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement