Armie Hammer and his family secrets to be spilled in limited docuseries? Actor's aunt signs exclusive deal

Armie Hammer's aunt Casey Hammer is all set to unravel family secrets not just about the actor but his father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well in a docuseries.

The streak of unpleasant news for Armie Hammer doesn't seem to end. After several allegations of cannibalism and sexual violence surfaced against the actor over the last few months, a new Deadline report reveals that Armie's aunt Casey Hammer is all set to unravel family secrets. Casey has reportedly signed an exclusive deal with Talos Films to develop a limited docuseries about the Hammer family.

Casey, granddaughter of Armand Hammer, will be spilling the notorious Hammer family's secrets in the series. As per Deadline, the series will “tell the definitive, inside story of the rise and fall of the notorious Hammer family, including its latest unfolding chapter.” Talos Films is also taking the project to several streaming platforms and broadcasters.

The Hammer family for decades has been embroiled in controversies like no other. Juts last month, Vanity Fair had published an in-depth expose on Armie Hammer and his family's history. The actor's cannibalism and rape allegations are not the first for the family.

Back in the day, Armie’s great-great grandfather Dr. Julius Hammer was convicted of first-degree manslaughter after the wife of a Russian diplomat he gave an abortion to died. Meanwhile, his great-grandfather Armand Hammer's son Julian reportedly killed a man inside his Los Angeles home over gambling debt, revealed Deadline.

Casey had revealed in her 2015 book Surviving My Birthright that Julian Hammer sexually abused her as a child. Talos Films co-founders Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs revealed to the portal, “Now, for the first time, Casey Hammer will tell not just her story, but the definitive family history, leaving no stone unturned."

Meanwhile, Armie Hammer has been dropped from several projects after allegations against him surfaced.

