Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet to return for 'Call Me By Your Name' sequel

Actors Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer are set to re-team for the sequel to the 2017 hit Call Me By Your Name.

Director Luca Guadagnino confirmed to the portal La Republica that the film is in developement, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Before coronavirus, I had a trip to the United States (planned) to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don't want to say, to talk about the second part," Guadagino said.

He added: "Unfortunately, we had to cancel it. Of course, it is a great pleasure to work with Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie."

"Call Me By Your Name", was based on the 2007 novel of the same name by Andrï¿½ Aciman.

Also Read Indian girl bumps into Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet & what happened next will amuse you

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More