Armie Hammer breaks silence on Me Too allegations; REVEALS he was sexually abused as a teen

Armie Hammer, the popular American actor, who has been a controversial figure from 2021 after multiple women accused him of sexual abuse, has finally ended his silence. In a recent interview with digital media Air Mail, The Social Network actor opened up about the dark period of his life, denied the rape accusations against him. However, Armie Hammer admitted that he was emotionally abusive towards his ex-partners, whom he met online. In his interview, the actor also revealed that he was sexually abused as a teen.

In his interview with Air Mail, Armie Hammer revealed that he contemplated suicide after facing Me Too accusations. "I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark," revealed the actor. However, Hammer soon changed his mind, after thinking about his kids who were waiting for him. "Then I realized that my kids were still on shore and that I couldn’t do that to them," he stated.

The actor's take on Effie's rape accusations

Armie Hammer also reacted to the allegations of a woman named Effie, who accused him of raping her violently. For the unversed, it was Effie who first posted Me Too allegations against the actor, which created quite a stir at that time and eventually led to the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) registering a criminal case against him.