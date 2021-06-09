Armie Hammer checks into a treatment program for 'drug, alcohol and sex' issues amid abuse allegations

Armie Hammer has been in the news for the past several months relating to abuse and sexual harassment allegations from multiple women.

This article mentions accounts of sexual assault (Trigger Warning)

Armie Hammer has reportedly checked into a treatment center as per a report by Vanity Fair. Amid facing abuse and sexual harassment allegations by multiple women, Hammer has now checked himself into a treatment center for 'drug, alcohol and sex issues.' As per reports, the actor was accompanied by his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers and their children when he admitted himself into the treatment center.

The reports suggest that The Call Me By Your Name actor checked into a Florida facility on Monday, May 31. It was informed by an eye-witness to Vanity Fair that the actor said an emotional goodbye to his estranged wife, Chambers and their two children as they dropped him off at the facility.

As per Vanity Fair, a source close to Hammer informed them, "Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life — and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen. But that’s not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems."

A close friend to Armie also spoke to Vanity Fair saying checking into the facility has been the actor's first step towards his "well being" and said, "This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well being."

Armie Hammer's rehab check-in comes after months of facing allegations of abuse and sexual harassment by women including his former partners Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze. In March, a woman also accused Hammer of “violently” raping her, following which LAPD confirmed that it had launched an investigation into Hammer. The actor has denied all allegations via his attorney.

ALSO READ: Armie Hammer gets REPLACED from another project amid sex scandal; Miles Teller to now lead Godfather series

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Share your comment ×