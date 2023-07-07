Armie Hammer-Elizabeth Chambers divorce: $1500 in child support, custody details and more

Armie Hammer, the embattled Social Network actor, has been ordered to pay just $1,500 per month in child support to his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, for the care of their two children. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Hammer claimed he lacked the income to contribute more, resulting in the compromise agreement.

Compromise reached on child support between Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers

The court documents highlight that the agreed amount of $1,500 was a compromise reached by both Hammer and Chambers. The judgment further stipulates that every six months, both parties must submit updated financial statements, which may prompt a reassessment of the child support payments.

Shared custody between Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers and no spousal support

In the finalized divorce judgment, it is stated that Hammer, 36, and Chambers, 40, will share joint legal and physical custody of their children, Harper (8) and Ford (6). Additionally, they have mutually waived any claims for spousal support.

ALSO READ: Armie Hammer breaks silence on Me Too allegations; REVEALS he was sexually abused as a teen

Interesting clause for Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers children

Despite Chambers residing in the Cayman Islands due to the pandemic, both she and Hammer will relocate to Los Angeles in the upcoming summer. Interestingly, the judgment reveals an agreement between the parents that their children's "best interests" are served by abstaining from consistent consumption of candy while in their care. Moreover, it is noted that Hammer's mother had loaned Chambers a substantial amount of $285,000 for her bakery business, but Chambers is not obligated to repay the loan.

The divorce filing by Chambers in July 2020, citing irreconcilable differences, marked the end of their decade-long marriage. Subsequently, Hammer faced serious allegations of sexual abuse, including rape and cannibalism. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute the actor, citing insufficient evidence. After seeking help in rehab, Hammer has since been leading a quieter life as a sober coach in Los Angeles. Recently, he resurfaced in Rome, where he was spotted sharing a kiss with his dental hygienist girlfriend, Lisa Perejma.

ALSO READ: Armie Hammer's allegations and Timothee Chalamet's cannibal movie have no connection says director