Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers NOT back after his sex scandal; Duo working together as co-parents

After rumours that Armie Hammer and his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers have reconciled, insiders are setting things straight that the couple has not reconciled. A source close to the couple recently spoke to US Weekly and clarified: “Elizabeth and Armie have been working together on their co-parenting relationship. They are not back together, there is nothing romantic going on between them.”

If you didn't know, the 35-year-old actor and the 39-year-old model parted ways in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage and 2 kids– Harper, 7, and son Ford, 5. Soon after their split, Hammer was embroiled in a controversy when multiple women came forward and accused the actor of sexual assault. On his part, Hammer and his legal team has repeatedly denied these accusations and stressed that every interaction was consensual. Hammer has since checked into a rehab facility in May 2021 for substance and sexual issues, as reported by Vanity Fair.

As for Chambers, the model was reportedly blindsided by the allegations. In January 2021, a source previously told US Weekly: “Elizabeth was horrified and shocked. She’s living in a nightmare. [She] doesn’t even recognize the man she married anymore. She wants to help Armie get help but can’t do it on her own.”

A month later, Chambers broke her silence on Instagram and wrote: “I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

