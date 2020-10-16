Armie Hammer FILES for joint custody of kids amid divorce from Elizabeth Chambers; Pleads them to return to US

Armie Hammer recently filed for joining custody of his 2 kids with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers. Scroll down to see what Armie’s lawyer said about the issue.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers‘ divorce recently took an interesting turn. After announcing their split back in July, the 34-year-old actor Armie has filed for joint custody of his kids and requested that Elizabeth, 38, return to the United States with their kids. For the unversed, Elizabeth and kids Harper, 5, and Ford, 3, have been quarantining in the Cayman Islands for the past several months. Armie returned to Los Angeles shortly after they announced their separation.

“As the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the United States, Elizabeth and Armie elected to stay with their children temporarily in the Cayman Islands where the pandemic appeared to be under greater control,” Armie‘s lawyers stated in legal documents, according to The Blast. “

“Armie returned to Los Angeles this past July, with a promise from Elizabeth that she and the children would follow shortly thereafter. To date, however, Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands and Armie has not seen the children in several months now.”

Also in the filing, Armie said, “When I asked Elizabeth when she was coming home, however, she first told me that the airports were closed. Then I was informed through her attorneys that flights were merely limited but that she and our children would be back in Los Angeles on the first flight in October.” He continued, “It is now several weeks into October and they have not returned.”

