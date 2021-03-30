Armie Hammer gets dropped from Amma Asante's Billion Dollar Spy following sexual assault allegations

Armie Hammer seems to have lost out on another project in the wake of the sexual assault allegations against him.

Armie Hammer has now been dropped from another project after he departed from Jennifer Lopez starrer Shotgun Wedding. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Hammer has now been dropped from Amma Asante's Cold War thriller The Billion Dollar Spy for Walden Media following the sexual assault allegations that came forward against him. On March 18, a woman called Effie accused Hammer of rape in a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred.

It was also later confirmed by LAPD that the actor is a suspect in a sexual assault case that was opened on February 3. The downfall for Hammer started back in January when an unknown Instagram account began posting screenshots of conversations alleging that the Call Me By Your Name actor had sent messages that consisted of violent fetishes including BDSM and cannibalism.

Hammer, via his attorney, denied the rape allegation, calling the claim “outrageous" and has maintained that all the relations that the actor was involved in have been consensual. Hammer was the first cast in Billion Dollar Spy film in late 2020, opposite Mikkelsen. He was set to play Brad Reid, a fresh arrival at the Moscow station of the CIA, via Variety.

Hammer was also dropped by his agency, WME after allegations against the actor came to the fore. While the actor has lost out on a few projects, his upcoming films include Death on the Nile, which was filmed before the scandal. Among his other projects that have already been wrapped, it remains to be seen how studios will handle Hammer’s involvement, especially the promotional elements.

ALSO READ: Armie Hammer: Sexual Assault, cannibalism and all other accusations made against the actor

Share your comment ×