Armie Hammer gets REPLACED from another project amid sex scandal; Miles Teller to now lead Godfather series

According to recent reports, actor Miles Teller has been appointed as the executive produce and lead actor in the upcoming Godfather making-of series, The Offer. The actor, 34, is set to play the role of the director Al Ruddy in the show which follows Ruddy's experiences making the 1972 hit film alongside director Francis Ford Coppola. This role was previously in Armie Hammer’s kitty till January before the scandal surrounding his alleged leaked online messages.

This isn’t the first role Hammer has lost post his scathing scandal. The news of Miles replacing him in the new show comes months after Armie was dropped out of the Jennifer Lopez action-comedy Shotgun Wedding. If you are unaware, the actor shocked fans and media when several women came forward and described their disturbing experiences with him, they also leaker numerous messages of their conversations with the star. The messages were alleged to be from the Call Me By Your Name actor and depict sexual fantasies, including cannibalism and BDSM. Since then, Hammer has been facing the brunt of the leaks and even faced a series of other controversies, including a formal rape allegation from the 24-year-old woman behind the House of Effie account, named Effie.

24-year-old Effie accused the actor of sexual assault, describing a four-hour incident that she said occurred in 2017 according to Page Six. She appeared in a press conference in March alongside her attorney Gloria Allred and accused The Social Network actor of rape and physical abuse. Shortly after the press conference, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the actor was being investigated in a sexual assault case that was opened on Feb. 3. Hammer — who announced his separation from wife Elizabeth Chambers last summer — has denied the allegations, saying that his relationship with Effie was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

