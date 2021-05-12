Armie Hammer 'happy' dating a dental hygienist from Cayman Island amid sexual assault allegations

Armie Hammer, who has been dropped from several projects, is reportedly dating a dental hygienist from Cayman Islands where his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers also lives.

Armie Hammer, who has been floating in troubled waters, ever since accusations of sexual assault and cannibalism surfaced seems to have found love. The actor, who has been dropped from several projects, is reportedly dating a dental hygienist from Cayman Islands. Notable, Armie's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers moved to Grand Cayman with their two kids for the time being during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A source revealed to People that Armie Hammer and the local dental hygienist are happy. The source said, "He is dating a dental hygienist on the island. They were recently on a 'staycation' out East, the other side of the island from where they live."

The source added that she has also introduced Armie to a couple of her friends from the island. "They seem happy and comfortable with each other. They seem to have lots of friends and she introduces him to any friends who haven't met him before when they are out," the source revealed further.

That's not all! Armie Hammer was recently snapped by the paparazzi on the island for the first time in months since the accusations surfaced. The actor was seen sporting a buzzed hair cut and donning a white graphic T-shirt and khaki shorts, reported People.

In March, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Armie is under investigation. The actor came under the scanner after a 24-year-old woman accused him of violent sexual assault four years ago. Several women have come forward since with shocking accounts and accused the actor of sexual assault as well as cannibalism. However, Armie Hammer's lawyer has maintained that these events have all been consensual.

ALSO READ: Armie Hammer and his family secrets to be spilled in limited docuseries? Actor's aunt signs exclusive deal

Share your comment ×