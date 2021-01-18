Armie Hammer issues apology after graphic NSFW video goes viral; Calls it a ‘foolish attempt at humour’

Armie Hammer recently issued an apology after a video from his private Instagram account went viral. Scroll down to see what he said.

Armie Hammer recently issued an apology after the current controversy of his alleged DMs and an NSFW video allegedly posted by the actor on his private Instagram account. Now, Armie has released a statement apologising about the graphic and now-viral post that was leaked to the public amidst his DM scandal. For the unversed, Armie Hammer allegedly sent NSFW content with women in his DMs, which were leaked over the weekend and have been going viral ever since.

If you haven’t seen it yet, in the video, Armie is seen giving a tour of his hotel room in the Cayman Islands and there is a woman dressed in lingerie who is waiting for him on the bed. In the caption of the post, she was referred to as “Miss Cayman.” Now, Armie has opened up and addressed the issue, confirming that that account is his private Instagram.

“I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman,” Armie told to the Cayman Compass. “I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused. My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organization, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman.”

Last week, writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, who had a brief fling with recently-divorced Armie Hammer back in September of 2020 is not finally addressing the debate around the actor’s alleged DMs. The author took to Twitter and said: “If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are) maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims. TW// sexual violence.”

ALSO READ: Armie Hammer‘s ex Courtney Vucekovich reacts to DMs; Actor allegedly wanted to ‘break my rib & barbecue it’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×