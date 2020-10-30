Armie Hammer opens up about mental health struggles amid divorce; Says ‘quarantine made it painfully clear’

Armie Hammer recently opened up about battling mental health struggles amidst the pandemic and his recent split with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

Armie Hammer recently opened up about the moment he realized he was “not okay” during the lockdown and how he sought out therapy to help him out. The 34-year-old actor opened up to British GQ during a conversation for the GQ Heroes series on YouTube. “I think like everyone else on the planet, I felt like the rug was ripped from under my feet and I felt like I could feel it happening in slow motion like the rug was just being ripped from my feet and I was falling face-first and I was gonna smash my face on the ground,” Armie said. “I felt like I was in a state of like, free-fall almost. Like it was just, it was really difficult.”

“I had a wake-up call one day,” he later said. “I had a very intense wake-up call one day and I realized that I needed more help than I realized. So I called a friend of mine, Brendan, who works in mental health and I was like, ‘Dude, it’s not good. It’s not good for me,’ and he goes, ‘i know, it’s not good for anyone,’ and I go, ‘Yeah, but really not good for me, like I’m having a really hard time. I don’t know what the answer to this is.’ And he ended up getting me on the phone with a therapist who I started working with multiple times a week just to get me through a sort of like the crisis aspect of what was going on.”

Armie says that he still works with the therapist “at least” once a week. “I think that this has been a very interesting time where when we stripped away everything that society said, ‘Oh, you can distract yourself with going out to dinner,’ ‘You can distract yourself with night clubs,’ ‘You can distract yourself with pubs,’ ‘You can distract yourself with whatever,’” Armie continued. “When that was stripped away, we were stuck dealing with ourselves. And I think a lot of people realized that they didn’t like what themselves looked like. They didn’t like where they’d gotten to, and I was in that position as well and I decided to just take whatever steps I could to make a difference and to help myself.”

Armie also talked about being a dad to his two kids, who he shares with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers. They split over the summer after 10 years of marriage. “I can’t be the best father that I can be if I’m not the best version of myself,” he said. “I can’t be the best friend, I can’t be the best actor, I can’t be any of that if I’m not actually a good, healthy, functioning version of myself. And having the time to sit with myself in quarantine made it painfully clear that I’ve got some improvement to do and that’s the goal, that’s the journey.”

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez & Armie Hammer land lead role in Shotgun Wedding; Makers say the duo has ‘infectious chemistry’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×