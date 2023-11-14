Armie Hammer returns to Instagram after 'land mines over the last couple years'

Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer is back to face the music as he marks his return on Instagram. This comes after a series of controversies that surrounded him, that he jokingly referred to as a landmine. From the controversies that changed his career trajectory are cases of sexual assault and then proving himself not guilty. The actor also made headlines when he divorced his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

Armie Hammer makes his return to Instagram after a series of scandals surrounding him

The 37 year old actor recently returned to Instagram with a brand new profile. He then took to his Instagram stories to share a video of himself working out with the landmine press. He also penned a note, writing, "Been a lot of land mines over the last couple years... finally found one that works for me #landminepress.” Post this, he also added a follow-up Instagram story and wrote, "All jokes aside thank you all for the love and support."

This wasn’t however, the only post that went up on his profile after his comeback on the social media platform. He shared a picture of himself soaking the sun at the Los Angeles beach and wrote, "When the LA welcome committee demands you do a cold water plunge in the ocean right when you get off the plane.”

Taking a look at the controversies that surrounded Armie Hammer back in 2021

It all started back in January 2021 when an Instagram account House Of Effie accused Hammer for sexual harassment. Alleged text messages displayed that his texts revolved around BDSM and Cannibalism. Post this, his ex Courtney Vucekovich shared that Hammer had mentioned that he would want to break her ribs, barbecue and eat it.

Elizabeth Chambers, his ex-wife had filed for divorce back in July 2020. However, in the wake of the scandal, she voiced her support for the victims. By early February, he was asked to quit his talent agency, WME. And it wasn’t until 2 years later that he joined a movie, Gaslit. It wasn’t until April of 2023 that the case was investigated by LAPD.

