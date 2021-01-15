Armie Hammer‘s ex Courtney Vucekovich reacts to DMs; Actor allegedly wanted to ‘break my rib & barbecue it’

Armie Hammer‘s ex Courtney Vucekovich recently weighed in on whether he sent those viral DMs on Twitter or not, and what she told Page Six will shock you. Scroll down to see.

Amidst rumours of Armie Hammer‘s foul behaviour with women, his ex Courtney Vucekovich recently spoke out after a series of leaked DMs reportedly from Armie went viral. For the unversed, the DMs, which are spreading like wildfire across the internet are fake as per the actor.

Now, Courtney Vucekovich spoke to Page Six and told them: “He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.” “‘F–k that was weird,’ but you never think about it again. He says, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got,” the FLASHD app founder & CEO said. If you didn’t know, Courtney founded the “on-demand glam” app Flashd.

The duo was reportedly dating briefly back in October. They apparently dated over the summer after his split from Elizabeth Chambers, who he shares two kids with, Harper, 6, and Ford, 3.

If you missed it, another one of Armie’s ex recently weighed in on the DMs controversy. Writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, who had a brief fling with recently-divorced Armie Hammer back in September of 2020 is not finally addressing the debate around the actor’s alleged DMs. The author took to Twitter and said: “If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are) maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims. TW// sexual violence.”

