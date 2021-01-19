Armie Hammer’s ex Paige Lorenze gets candid about her ‘bad experience’ with the actor amid his DMs controversy

Amidst controversy about explicit DMs, an NSFW video and many drug rumours about Armie Hammer, now another ex of his is opening up about her experience with the actor.

After many of his exes opened up about dating Armie Hammer, now Paige Lorenze, an Instagram model who had a brief relationship with the actor last year, is seemingly opening up about her experience dating the actor, in a tearful new video. In the video she posted on YouTube, Paige is seen telling her followers about her move to LA and why she moved in the first place.

After ending a serious relationship, Paige started seeing a new guy (which fans believe to be Armie Hammer as many of her timelines match with when she was dating the actor). “I ended up showing up and instantly got into a relationship with someone because I was super vulnerable, super heartbroken, and I just wanted someone to distract me. I ended up seeing someone and it was the strangest… and that’s a whole other thing that I don’t want to talk about right now. This is really hard to talk about,” Paige said before choking up.

“The whole thing is honestly like really hard for me to talk about. I was just really not in a good place. And I allowed a lot of things to happen that I wasn’t okay with and numbed myself. L.A. was not a good experience for me.” The model also added that part of the reason she’s leaving town now is because of the traumatic relationship she’s had in LA. “The experience I had in the relationship that I had here probably affected my experience in L.A. negatively, but there were also a lot of other things I didn’t like about L.A.,” she said in the video.

