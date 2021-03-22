Armie Hammer: Sexual Assault, cannibalism and all other accusations made against the actor

Armie Hammer was recently accused of sexual assault and as an official investigation is underway, we look at other accusations made against the actor.

This article mentions accounts of sexual assault (Trigger Warning)

Armie Hammer came under the scrutiny of social media in January following an unknown Instagram handle revealing screenshots of the actor's explicit conversations including disturbing violent fetishes. The conversations posted by the unknown account consisted of conversations between Hammer and multiple women allegedly. Last week, a formal investigation was launched against the actor in Los Angeles after a 24-year-old woman accused Hammer of violent sexual assault. Ever since the allegations against Armie came to the fore, the actor has been dropped by the talent management agency WME and also from the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding that the actor had already signed.

Before accusations surrounding Hammer hit the internet, the actor parted ways from wife Elizabeth Chambers after 10 years of marriage in July 2020. It was also reported by People, that it was infidelity that caused the couple to split. The report said that Chambers had found evidence of Hammer cheating on her with a co-star. While the LAPD is now looking into the assault charges filed against Hammer, we take a look at all accusations made against the actor on social media so far.

Cannibalism and sexual domination

In January this year, the Instagram account House of Effie made some startling accusations after they posted a series of conversations claiming that they were exchanged between the Call Me By Your Name actor and the women he briefly dated. The eyebrow-raising conversations showed Hammer discussing dark fetishes such as drinking blood, sexual domination and also cannibalism, via Insider. The conversations included disturbing bits such as Hammer allegedly saying he wants to "bite pieces off of" them and also wrote to a woman saying he "wanted to eat her heart." Armie's ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich also told Page Six that he said, "he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it."

Sexual Assault

Last week, a woman named Effie held a press conference along with her attorney as she came forward with her account of undergoing a violent sexual assault at the hands of Hammer. She accused the actor of raping her for four hours. The woman dated Armie between 2016 to 2020 and said, "He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually," via THR.

BDSM Fetishes

After several women came forward with their awkward interactions with Hammer on social media, his ex-girlfriends have also spoken up. Not only Courtney Vucekovich but Hammer's other ex, Paige Lorenze also came forward as she spoke to Page Six revealing some unsettling details of his behaviour during their relationship. Lorenze sharing a screenshot of her Instagram DMs with Hammer, revealed his BDSM fantasies where he reportedly wrote, "I will make you my perfect little slave.”

In the light of these allegations, Hammer's attorney has responded and maintains that his client denies all allegations. The actor's attorney releasing a statement on March 18 said, "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] and every other sexual partner of his for that matter have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

