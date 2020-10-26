  1. Home
Armie Hammer SPILLS tea on Call Me By Your Name sequel; Doesn’t want 2nd installation for at least 10 years

Armie Hammer recently opened up about the much-anticipated sequel of his hit film Call Me By Your Name. The actor revealed that he thinks the film “needs room to breathe.”
Armie Hammer recently opened up about a possible sequel for Call Me By Your Name. While speaking to Collider about his most recent movie, Rebecca, the 34-year-old actor spoke about the rumours of a sequel happening for Call Me By Your Name which also starred Timothee Chalamet. “It needs room to breathe,” he shared and added it should be in 10 years rather than a few years from now.

 

Armie added that “so many people are emotionally invested in Call Me by Your Name that, if we made a second one now, no matter what, you’re just setting yourself up for failure. If you give us time and I can come back in my 40s, and [Timothée Chalamet] is 23, then we can make it.” There are plans to make the movie, with the cast and director returning in place.

 

If you missed it, Armie recently left a spicy comment on Timothee‘s Instagram selfie. On Tuesday (October 13), Timothee--the 24-year-old Little Women actor took to Instagram to share a new selfie. The 34-year-old The Social Network actor--Armie then took to the comments to thirst over Timothee‘s new pic. “OoOOOoOoooo KING SHIT!!!” Armie wrote in the comments, alongside a plethora of eggplant, flame, water droplet, and heart emojis, signalling to everyone how much he appreciates his Call Me By Your Name co-star. 

 

And of course, the rest of the internet took immediate notice. "Come get your man," one commenter wrote under Armie's thirst. "GET A ROOM," said another. While it's still unclear when and if fans will be blessed with a Call Me by Your Name sequel but, seeing Armie show love to Timothée IRL like their characters did was enough for now.

 

 

