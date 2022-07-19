Armie Hammer visits Los Angeles amid speculations of him working at a Cayman Islands hotel

Armie Hammer was recently spotted visiting Los Angeles for the first time since moving to the Cayman Islands after facing sexual assault allegations and also separation from his wife Elizabeth Chambers with whom he shares daughter Harper, 7, and son Ford, 5. Hammer's LA visit came amid recent speculations that the actor was working at a hotel.

As reported by E!, The Call Me By Your Name star was clicked outside a restaurant in the Venice area of Los Angeles on July 18. An eyewitness informed the portal, that the actor was seen hugging it out with a friend and later headed to lunch in Venice Beach. In the photos, the actor was captured sporting a casual look as he wore a blue graphic T-shirt with grey pants and brown flip-flops.

Recently, the actor was speculated to be working at Cayman Islands hotel. The rumours began after Muna Mire, a producer on Showtime's Desus & Mero, tweeted saying, "My friend's parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and armie hammer was their concierge. I'm still not over it."

Although later Armie's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, shut down the speculations, telling E! News that the flyer is fake and that his client is not working as a hotel concierge. In the meantime, Vanity Fair also shared a report that claimed Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. paid for Hammer's six-month rehab stay since the Marvel star was keen to help given his won struggle with addiction in the public eye. Although Downey Jr. hasn't confirmed that he helped Hammer.

