Armie Hammer will NOT face charges in the sexual assault case; Here’s why

Armie Hammer, the popular American actor has been making headlines since 2021 for all the wrong reasons. For the unversed, multiple women accused him of sexual abuse, while a woman who identified as Effie, file a complaint against Hammer in 2021 for allegedly raping her violently in 2017. Her accusations against Armie Hammer even pointed to his sexual fetishes and even his inclination towards cannibalism. The actor, however, denied all the rape allegations against him.

Armie Hammer will NOT face charges in the sexual assault case

As per the latest reports published by Variety, it has been confirmed that Armie Hammer will not face any charges in the sexual assault case filed against him, by Effie. The Los Angeles County D.A’s office has reportedly decided not to file sexual assault charges against the actor, following a long investigation conducted by LAPD. The actor has been cleared of all charges due to the 'lack of evidence'.

According to the official statement published by the Los Angeles D.A's office, it was unable to prove the rape allegations against Armie Hammer beyond a 'reasonable doubt' due to the lack of evidence. The statement has also stated that the 'complexity of the relationship' between Hammer and the accuser Effie has also played a major role in the sexual assault case getting dropped.

ALSO READ: Elizabeth Chambers gets candid on end of marriage with Armie Hammer, cannibalism, rape controversies and more

When Armie Hammer denied rape accusations

Earlier, Armie Hammer had denied all the rape accusations against him, in an interview with Air Mail. However, the actor admitted that he was 'one million percent' abusive towards the women he dated. According to Hammer, he was emotionally abusive towards his ex-partners, whom he met online.

Effie's sexual assault case

The woman named Effie, who filed a sexual assault case against Hammer in 2021, however, narrates a different story. According to the abuser, Armie Hammer had been physically abusive towards her during their on-and-off relationship. Effie has also claimed that they dated for over four years, and he violently raped her in 2017.

ALSO READ: Armie Hammer breaks silence on Me Too allegations; REVEALS he was sexually abused as a teen