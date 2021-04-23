Armie Hammer's alleged DMs on cannibalism, slavery to be sold as NFT art by Brooklyn based artist.

The artist named Julia Morrison revealed to The Daily Beast that she has turned Armie Hammer's alleged messages on cannibalism and slavery into two NFT pieces.

Content Warning:

Armie Hammer has been at the center of sexual violence and cannibalism allegations after scores of women whom he had a relationship with came forward and spoke up. One such woman, a Brooklyn-based artist, is now turning Armie Hammer's explicit DMs into NFT art. For the unversed, NFT aka non-fungible token allows buyers to purchase ownership of digital goods – usually an image, animation, song or video, in the form of a unique digital token living on a blockchain.

This artist named Julia Morrison revealed to The Daily Beast that she has turned Armie's alleged messages into two NFT pieces. The messages which talk about cannibalism, rape and slavery are not just disturbing, but shocking as well. Julia revealed to the publication that her conversation with Armie took place last year, much before the public scandal came to the fore.

She has titled the two NFT pieces as "Armie DM TMI NFT: Dibs on Ribs” and “Armie DM TMI NFT: Caligula Triptych.” Last year, Julia posted an Instagram Story about billionaires who got richer during the pandemic. She wrote, “eat the rich for real” and “nom nom nom.”

Reportedly, Armie replied to this message and said, "Dibs on the glute muscles and ribs for smoking." Another message by the actor asked Julia if she would live in a cage. His reply reads, "You don’t think or worry about anything except being a good little pet. My own personal little slave. In return you will be worshipped, fed, and f****d."

Yet another disturbing message by the actor read, "I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use. And seeing if they will f*** strangers for me."

Revealing why she chose to turn these DMs into NFT pieces, Julia said, "I’m sick of people not believing women. I would read all the comments and it’s so triggering to see people saying stuff on the internet, like, 'We don’t believe them. They’re making it up.'"

She added, "These are the two pieces that I chose because I want people to ask more questions. I just can’t get it out of my head. I posted about the greatest wealth transfer we’ve ever seen in the history of humankind, and here we have this rich dude sliding into my DMs trying to lure me in."

A formal investigation was launched in March after a 24-year-old woman accused Hammer of violent sexual assault four years ago. Several women have come forward since with shocking accounts and accused the actor of sexual assault as well as cannibalism. However, Armie Hammer's lawyer has maintained that these events have all been consensual.

