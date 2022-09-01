Armie Hammer's aunt Casey reveals why she 'wasn't shocked' about the actor's abuse allegations

Armie Hammer's abuse allegations will be investigated in detail in the upcoming Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer. A trailer of the upcoming show which was released last month showcased the actor's alleged victims detailing their experiences. The series will also have Armie Hammer's aunt Casey Hammer addressing their family history and the actor's allegations.

Ahead of the release of the docuseries, Armie's aunt spoke to US Weekly and opened up about what she felt about the allegations against the actor and said, "I honestly was not surprised or shocked. Based on how I grew up, I was exposed to horrific crimes and experiences that were covered up because it was behind closed doors and we couldn’t talk about it." She further added, "I thought, ‘Oh, here we go. Another Hammer man.'"

Casey is the sister of Armie’s father, Michael Hammer, and they are both grandchildren of Armand Hammer, a business magnate who died in 1990. The upcoming docuseries will follow the history of the Hammer family and take a deep look at all the controversies surrounding the family. The series will also feature interviews with women who alleged that the Call Me by Your Name star spoke to about his interest in cannibalism and other fetishes during their relationships.

As for Hammer, months before the allegations against him surfaced online, the actor split from his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers who had released a joint statement where she said, "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage."

