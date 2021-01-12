Armie Hammer's summer fling Jessica Ciencin Henriquez on his NSFW DMs: Abusers benefit from doubt

Jessica Ciencin Henriquez who was briefly dating Armie Hammer over the summer, recently weighed in on whether the NSFW DMs allegedly sent by the actors are real. Scroll down to see what she said.

Writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, who had a brief fling with recently-divorced Armie Hammer back in September of 2020 is not finally addressing the debate around the actor’s alleged DMs. The author took to Twitter and said: “If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are) maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims. TW// sexual violence,”

She then tweeted on what abuse actually is, “Because some of you made it to adulthood without knowing what this is. Abuse: cruel and violent treatment of a person or animal.” Back in September, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez tweeted that after the duo’s brief fling, the actor ended up blocking the author. For the unversed, Armie Hammer allegedly sent NSFW content with women in his DMs, which were leaked over the weekend and have been going viral ever since.

The Rebecca alum is recently divorced from his wife of 10 years--Elizabeth Chambers, while Jessica, 35, used to be married to actor Josh Lucas.

This is not the first time Jessica is opening about her allegedly unpleasant encounter with Armie, back in October, the writer participated in the “How it started and how it’s going” challenge and in the “How it started,” she used a picture of the duo, and in “How it’s going,” the author used a screenshot of Armie‘s Instagram account, which she blocked. The tweet has since been deleted.

