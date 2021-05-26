Army of the Dead star Dave Bautista REVEALS the historical character he'd like to play: I could do him justice

Dave Bautista, in a recent interview, shared his keenness on playing an iconic American novelist. Read below to know who the Guardians of the Galaxy star picked

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista has big Hollywood plans! In a recent interview with Polygon, the 52-year-old WWE wrestler-turned-actor opened up about the action roles he has played and disclosed the dream role he would love to play. While chatting, Dave revealed that one of his big passion would be to play the iconic novelist Ernest Hemmingway.

He said, “I’ve given a lot of thought to inspirational stories I could play, interesting stories I could play, and the one that seems to keep coming back to me is Ernest Hemingway.” He further shared that he could do justice to the role. He thinks that the character of Ernest Hemmingway is quite interesting, given the way he lived and also the way he died. Dave finds his ideas quite intriguing. If Bautista ever ended up portraying the author in classics like The Old Man and the Sea and A Farewell to Arms, he'd join the elitist group of actors like Chris O'Donnell, Corey Stoll, and Clive Owen who already had the honour to play the role of the beloved, complex American novelist.

Another character Bautista is keen on playing if ever given a chance would be Batman villain Bane. Dave has always been vocal about playing Bane in the DC Universe and he strongly feels that he would do a good job at that.

For the unversed, Bautista has featured in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and 2, My Spy, Stuber, and most recently, Army of the Dead. He will also appear in the highly-anticipated movie Dune, which is expected to release on October 1.

