‘Army of the Dead’ star Dave Bautista says ‘my time in front of the camera is going to be limited’

Dave Bautista speaks on directing a movie as he feels that his time in front of the camera is going to be limited. Scroll further to read what Dave said.

Dave Bautista’s recent venture ‘Army of the Dead’ directed by Zack Snyder is streaming successfully on the OTT platform and the actor is garnering praise for his action-oriented yet intensely dramatic performance. The actor has paved his path as the leading man in huge Hollywood films over the years starting from his legendary status as a wrestler. The actor in a recent interview with the SFX magazine has mentioned wanting to direct a film soon of the drama genre and working his way behind the camera. The actor mentions that he is currently in his 50’s and believes that his time in front of the camera is going to be limited.

The 52-year-old actor spoke candidly about how he sees his work evolving as time passes and why he hopes to be behind the camera. Dave told the SFX magazine, “That's kind of been my goal for years. I'm slowly working my way behind the camera. I'm in my 50s man - my time in front of the camera is going to be limited! But I love filmmaking. And so I hope to have a future in this. I want to be able to put stuff on screen and not necessarily blockbuster films. It's definitely on my bucket list to direct at least one film and it'll most likely be a small drama. But that's what I love."

Dave has a potential blockbuster waiting in the wings, a mammoth project called ‘Dune’ where he is co-starring with Timothee Chalamet and Oscar Isaac in a performance-oriented part. He will be reprising his role as ‘Drax’ in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy installment.

Also Read| Army of the Dead star Dave Bautista REVEALS the historical character he'd like to play: I could do him justice

Share your comment ×