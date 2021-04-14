Army of the Dead Trailer: Dave Bautista led gang fights smarter zombies; Huma Qureshi makes an appearance

Zack Snyder's zombie heist thriller, The Army of the Dead's trailer has now been released and it is unlike anything we have seen before.

The trailer of Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie heist thriller, The Army of the Dead was released recently and it looks exciting. The trailer gives an idea of Snyder's vision of never-before-seen zombies, who are faster, scarier, smarter and creepier than anything that's been done before. The thriller starring Dave Bautista in lead shows him putting together a gang as he plans to take on a huge heist except, he's yet to find out what he may have to face there.

The film stars Bautista along with Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi and Hiroyuki Sanada in key roles. This movie also marks 's Hollywood debut and she can be seen in a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer. One of the major highlights of the trailer remains how scary these zombies look and also that this time it's not just an army of zombies who are in human form but also a zombie tiger makes an appearance at one point.

Check out the trailer here:

The Snyder film's trailer became a huge talking point mainly because of how it sets itself apart from any other zombie films. The action looks incredible and with a cast that is being headlined by the likes of Bautista, it looks like the director has another hit on his hands, following the praises he received after the release of Justice League Snyder cut.

The Army of the Dead will be releasing in theatres as well as on Netflix. It is slated to arrive on the streaming platform on May 21, 2021.

