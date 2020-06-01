ARMY has a gift for BTS on 7th anniversary as DNA MV hits 1 billion views; 1st Korean boy group to achieve it

As FESTA 2020 has officially begun, ARMY had a special surprise for BTS as they helped the septet to become the first Korean boy group to achieve the one billion views mark on YouTube for DNA MV. Read below for more details.

FESTA 2020 is finally upon us and ARMY could not be more excited as BTS celebrates their seventh anniversary. The special occasion was capped off with a special summer version of their hit track, Airplane pt. 2, which was shot during their Summer Package trip to Saipan. We have a whole lot of things to look forward to as BTS will be dropping new videos, photos and songs every day until June 13, when the K-pop group celebrates its birthday with ARMY.

However, just as FESTA 2020 began, ARMY had a huge surprise for their idols that will surely make them happy. DNA, which is one of BTS' most popular tracks while being the lead single of their 2017 album, Love Yourself: Her, was in the running for having its music video cross the one billion views mark on YouTube. Finally, that feat has been achieved, thanks to ARMY's dedication as BTS becomes the first Korean boy group to have their song's MV reach one billion views.

Congratulations to BTS!

ALSO READ: BTS FESTA 2020: V, J Hope's dancing & RM, Jimin's shenanigans steal the show in Airplane pt 2 summer version

Interestingly, BLACKPINK was the first K-pop group to hit the one billion views mark in November 2019 with their addictive track, DDU-DU DDU-DU.

Meanwhile, ARMY doesn't have just FESTA 2020 to look forward to in June but the septet will also be a part of Dear Class of 2020, which is a virtual graduation ceremony hosted by Michelle Obama. Besides being one of the commencement speakers; along with the likes of Michelle and Barack Obama, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and others, BTS will also be headling the grad-night party. Dear Class of 2020 drops on June 6, 2020.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×