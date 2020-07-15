ARMY theorises BTS' upcoming comeback to feature orange haired Jimin and blonde Suga?

ARMY's inner-Sherlock is coming out as they've already started theorising over BTS' upcoming comeback. This time, it's about the members' hair colours with the fandom convinced that we'll be getting orange-haired Jimin and blonde Suga.

Map of the Soul: 7 released a few months back and managed to create a storm in the music industry, courtesy of BTS' undeniable talent. While MOTS: 7 is the only album to sell 552,000 copies in the US in 2020, it also sold 4.26 million copies according to Gaon Chart, making it the best-selling album of the year in Korea. BTS is now in the process of their next comeback and are working hard as all members are in charge of key responsibilities like producing and choreography.

For now, they've selected the song as per the theme chosen and are recording the upcoming singles from their untitled album. Fashion has always been an important element when it comes to BTS as even their hair colour is a talking point. In case you were wondering which members will be changing their hair colour for the upcoming comeback, ARMY is theorising on a possible leaked clue which suggests that we're getting an orange-haired Jimin and blonde Suga. The boys will be the cover stars of GQ Japan's October 2020 issue and their managing editor decided to tease ARMY with the news on his Instagram page.

However, the fandom couldn't help but notice the emojis used to highlight each member, via Koreaboo. While most of the members have black hair, Yoongi's hair is seen as blonde while ChimChim's, as you would expect, is orange. The emojis seemed to be in the usual order of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Moreover, we also noticed a hairstyle change for Kookie that shows him having longer locks than Namjoon, Jin, Hobi and Taehyung.

While we recently saw Suga with blonde hair, it's been a while since Jimin was seen with orange hair; The Most Beautiful Moment in Life aka HYYH era in 2015 to be exact.

Are you excited to see Orange Jimin and Blonde Yoongi in BTS' upcoming comeback? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

While Jin accidentally spoiled BTS' comeback to be in October, the famous Smeraldo Blog has ARMY convinced the untitled album will release in late August. With BTS, it will always be a guessing game!

