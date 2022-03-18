Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses Russian citizens, implores President Vladimir Putin: You can stop this war

Arnold Schwarzenegger is stepping up in support of Ukraine while he speaks directly to the people of Russia in a recent video he posted on his social media. In the nine-minute long video, the Terminator actor addressed the people of Russia and unravelled the truth about the war to them while he mentioned all the details that are supposedly being kept from the Russian citizens.

Schwarzenegger started the video by asking the people of Russia to spare him a few minutes and listen with an open heart as he said, via ET Canada, "I am speaking to you today because there are things going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about." He went on and raced back to his childhood and how his childhood hero Russian heavyweight lifter Yuri Petrovich Vlasov was his biggest inspiration growing up. He also noted that his father wanted him not to idealize a Russian man as he had fought against them as a soldier of the Nazi army in World War II.

However, Schwarzenegger continued, "It didn’t matter to me what flag Yuri Vlasov carried." The former Governor of California added, "The strength and the heart of the Russian people have always inspired me. That is why I hope you will let me tell the truth about the war in Ukraine and what is happening there." The actor proceeded to inform that 141 nations have voted against Russia in the U.N. and have rendered the country the prime aggressor of the conflict.

Check out Arnold Schwarzenegger's video message below:

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger also addressed the Russian President directly as he said, "To President Putin, I say: You started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war." He then went on to honour the citizens who are protesting against the war in Russia as his closing message, "The world has seen your bravery. We know that you have suffered the consequences of your courage. You have been arrested. You have been jailed. And you have been beaten. You are my new heroes."

