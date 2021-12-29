Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver officially divorced after 10 years since their split

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are now officially divorced. After over 10 years of separation, it was reported by TMZ that the couple the 74-year-old actor and the 66-year-old journalist finalized their divorce on Tuesday, December 28. Reports suggested that a judge in Los Angeles signed off on their official judgement. It has also been reported that the couple will likely split their estimated USD 400 million down the middle.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver got married in 1986 and later Maria filed for divorce on July 1, 2011, after Arnold admitted to fathering a child, son Joseph Baena, with their housekeeper. Maria and Arnold share four kids — Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick 28, and Christopher, 24.

Previously, while addressing his split from Shriver, Arnold had given a statement on The Howard Stern show where he said, "It’s a very tough situation for him. It’s a very tough situation for my kids. Very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?"

While Shriver and Schwarzenegger have gotten legally divorced now, the exes have seemingly moved remained cordial over the years and continue to co-parent their four children. The former couple has also embraced their role of being grandparents to Katherine’s 16-month-old daughter, Lyla, whom she shares with husband Chris Pratt.

Katherine also spoke about their role as grandparents to her daughter and told US Weekly, "It’s such a great and cool new role for both of them to be able to experience. Also, for me as their daughter to watch them in this new role is such a beautiful thing."

ALSO READ: Arnold Schwarzenegger on babysitting Katherine and Chris Pratt's daughter: It's great having a grandchild