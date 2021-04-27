Arnold Schwarzenegger on babysitting Katherine and Chris Pratt's daughter: It's great having a grandchild.

On his recent appearance on Jimmey Kimmel Live, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that he's 'very proud' of daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt as parents.

Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed he's an expert in babysitting but daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger doesn't think so. On his recent appearance on Jimmey Kimmel Live, Arnold revealed that he's 'very proud' of Katherine and Chris Pratt as parents. The couple welcomed daughter Lyla last year and Arnold has been spending some quality time with her.

When asked what it's like to have a grandchild, Arnold said, ""Fantastic. The only thing is, it makes me feel old to think about, Now I have a grandchild. But it's really great having a grandchild. It's a beautiful, beautiful baby—baby Lyla—and I'm very proud of Katherine and Chris. They're doing really great together as parents."

Arnold, who has a miniature horse named Whiskey and donkey Lulu roaming freely in his house, revealed whether he has grandchild Lyla around them. "She has already been over here several times at the house, and she sat on top of Lulu and on top of Whiskey. And I think she's going to be a great horseback rider."

However, Katherine is a bit reluctant when it comes to babysitting. Arnold remarked, "I did all of that when I had kids. When my kids were growing up, I participated, and it was a lot of fun to do that. But I have never changed diapers on Lyla, because I think that Katherine is the expert gatekeeper. She just, whenever you touch the baby, says, 'Oh, my god! Oh, my god! Like this.'"

He added, "I said, 'Katherine, come on, now. I've held enough children in my hands. I know exactly what I'm doing. I'm an expert in that stuff.' She just freaks out and does it. I think it's natural."

