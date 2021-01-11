Arnold Schwarzenegger calls Capitol Hill attackers ‘spineless’; Calls Donald Trump ‘the WORST president ever’

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently reacted to the Capitol Hill attack in Washington DC by Trump supporters through a moving video. Scroll down to see what he said.

Like many other celebrities, Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger recently reacted to the Capitol Hill attacks by Trump supporters and is going viral for the video he posted. The former governor of California took to Twitter to make his views clear about the riots, and in the public in a video message posted on the social media site, Arnold could be seen condemning the Donald Trump administration and calling the attackers “spinelessness fellow Republicans.” In the video, Arnold also compared the riots in Washington DC to a Nazi attack in Germany which destroyed Jewish homes, businesses and synagogues.

“The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted. They didn’t just break down the doors of the building that housed American democracy, they trampled the very principles on which our country was founded,” he’s seen saying in the video.

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021

During the video, he also revealed that he saw men as a child who drank their guilt away by participating in the most “evil regime” in history and that his father would often get drunk and hit both himself and his mom. “President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election. He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. My father and neighbours were misled also with lies,” he explained. Later on in the video, Arnold can be seen calling Donald Trump as the “worst president ever”, and that he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet.

