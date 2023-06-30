Arnold Schwarzenegger drops a video doing splits on his kitchen counter; Here's how fans reacted

Arnold Schwarzenegger pulled a prank on his 24.5 million Instagram followers by pretending to do the splits. The 75-year-old actor, bodybuilder, and politician, cleverly fooled his fans into believing he was performing the challenging move on his kitchen counter.

Arnold set up a humorous scene by placing a pair of fake legs on the counter. These prop legs wore black sweatpants and white sneakers, positioned in a spread-eagle stance. He stood right behind the prop, creating the illusion that he was effortlessly executing the splits.

Arnold Schwarzenegger turned teacher for his Instagram post

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Instagram post quickly gained popularity, amassing over 113,000 likes from his fans in under an hour. In the video, the former California governor, with a cigar in his mouth, emphasized the importance of flexibility alongside weight training.

Sporting a black T-shirt featuring a graphic of his younger self showcasing his muscular physique, Schwarzenegger humorously encouraged his viewers to suck it in and proudly displayed his chest.

As he demonstrated various stretching movements, he instructed his virtual audience to raise their arms and then slowly reach sideways. Turning to stretch towards one of his fake legs, he continued his instructions. The scene was accompanied by cinematic music from The Terminator, playing loudly in the background, enhancing the playful atmosphere of the prank.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's commitment to the prank

Continuing his entertaining act, the iconic actor extended his stretch towards the center, extending his arms out in front of him. He playfully simulated strain by groaning and making stressed sounds.

Afterward, Arnold rested his hands on his hips and declared, "Ah, anyway, I feel incredibly flexible today." With a straight face, he then walked away from the counter, revealing that the legs placed on it were, in fact, not real.

Maintaining his composure, he remarked, "I'm genuinely proud of myself" as he continued his stride, leaving behind the amusing prank for his followers to enjoy.

These days, Arnold Schwarzenegger is trying to establish a relationship with his son Joseph Baena, who is a lovechild of his with housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena. The Terminator actor also shares sons Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25, and daughters Christina, 31, and Katherine, 33, with ex-wife Maria Shriver.



