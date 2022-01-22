Arnold Schwarzenegger escapes unhurt from a car accident, a woman gets injured

Hollywood action star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger escaped unhurt from an auto accident in Brentwood, a Los Angeles suburb.

A woman is reported to have been rushed to the hospital after she suffered a head injury in the crash, but with minor bleeding, reports 'Variety'.

At the time of the crash, Schwarzenegger was driving his mega-SUV GMC Yukon, which rammed into a Toyota Prius at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, near the Riviera Country Club.

Two other cars at the intersection were also struck as a result of the collision.

A spokesperson for the actor confirmed that he was unhurt and was only concerned about the woman who was injured. There were no indications of drugs or alcohol being responsible for the crash, but an investigation is still under way, the Los Angeles Police Department said, according to KCAL-TV Los Angeles.

