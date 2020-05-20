Arnold Schwarzenegger on Katherine and Chris Pratt expecting: Looking forward to playing around with the baby

Arnold Schwarzenegger reacted to daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt expecting a baby and gushed about the becoming a grandfather. Here’s what he had to say.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together and Arnold Schwarzenegger is brimming with excitement. The Terminator star recently reacted to his daughter’s pregnancy and said that he cannot wait to be a grandfather. The 72-year-old virtually appeared on the latest at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about the happy news. When asked about his reaction to Katherine’s pregnancy, the actor said, “Can you believe that. That is really exciting news that Katherine now is pregnant and having a baby,” he told Jimmy.

“I don’t know when exactly. Sometime this summer. Inevitably, I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and hav[ing] some fun,” he added. Arnold also told Jimmy that there will be a “lot of power” in the kid’s bloodline given the fact his parents are so talented. He also gushed about the child’s gene pool. “I think this is kind of a unique experience … just thinking about the gene pool. Think about this for a second…You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger and Pratt,” he said.

“We can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis, we can go and kill predators with our bare hands and we go and train dinosaurs,” he joked. Arnold also quipped about how he does not want the child to inherit his heavy accent. Chris and Katherine exchanged vows in 2019 and in April, it was reported that the 30-year-old author is pregnant with her first baby. This will be The Guardian Of The Galaxy star’s second child. Chris shares a 7-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. ALSO READ: Jennifer Lawrence reveals she's drinking wine and beer amidst quarantine; Shares her chicken recipe

