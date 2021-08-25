Arnold Schwarzenegger LOSES bodybuilding sponsor over his anti maskers rant

Arnold Schwarzenegger's anti-mask tirade has lost him at least one business sponsor for his next bodybuilding competition in Columbus, Ohio. During an interview with CNN earlier this month, the "Terminator" actor and former California governor addressed the seriousness of the pandemic, labeling Americans who resist wearing face masks "schmucks." "Screw your freedom," he said.

However, later REDCON1, a sports supplement manufacturer, said that it will withdraw from sponsoring the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition next month due to Schwarzenegger's "dangerous" and "anti-American" remarks. "It's with a heavy heart and some genuine sadness, that REDCON1 has decided to discontinue any and all support for the Arnold Classic and the other Arnold related events around the world," REDCON1 founder Aaron Singerman wrote on Instagram. As per Entertainment Tonight, Despite the fact that REDCON1 has been a sponsor of the Arnold Classic for over a decade, Singerman claims his business is a "patriotic pro-freedom brand" that promotes "freedom of choice."

"Anyone who says 'screw your freedoms' is un-American, '' Singerman said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, throughout the pandemic, Schwarzenegger has been outspoken about following official and common sense recommendations to protect oneself and others against COVID-19. In an op-ed for The Atlantic, he stood by his words, writing, “I’ll admit, calling people schmucks and saying ‘Screw your freedom’ was a little much, even if I stand by the sentiment. But there is nothing that I’m more passionate about than keeping America great, and it’s the only subject that can make me lose my temper.”

ALSO READ:Arnold Schwarzenegger REACTS to anti maskers amid the pandemic: You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask