Arnold Schwarzenegger on son-in-law Chris Pratt's performance in Guardians: I'm very, very proud of you

Arnold Schwarzenegger is super proud of his son-in-law Chris Pratt on his new Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Terminator star took to his social media handle to congratulate him. Taking to his Twitter handle, Arnold wrote, “I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I'm very, very proud of you.” For the unversed, Chris is married to Arnold’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and they share two daughters Lyla Maria, 2, and 11-month-old Eloise Christina. Moreover, he also has a 10-year-old son Jack from his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about Chris Patt

In 2019 Arnold graced the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show where he opened up about his bond with Chis and said, “I get along with him really well. Of course, the first thing when we met, he says, 'Can we have a workout together? I need to have the inside scoop to the pumping iron. Pumping iron was the decision-making factor, absolutely. We were in the gym, that was it.”

When Arnold’s daughter told him about Chris

He also talked about the time when he got to know that Katherine is seeing Chris. Arnold was quoted saying, “I was blown away when my daughter was telling me that she was going out with him. Do you have to be so competitive? I mean, do you have to have a guy that is taller than me, that is bigger than me, that is doing bigger movies than me … makes more money than me? What is going on here? I'm really happy that he is such a great guy. Not only a very talented guy and a great actor and a great star and all this stuff, but a really kind man and kind to my daughter, which is the most important thing for me.”

