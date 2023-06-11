Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the failure of Last Action Hero; ‘I didn’t want to see anyone for a week’

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the senior Hollywood star is now back in the limelight with the three-part docuseries which has been titled Arnold. In the Netflix series, the actor-turned-politician is seen speaking extensively about both his acting career and turbulent personal life that made headlines for a very long time. However, what caught the eye of cine-goers is Arnold Schwarzenegger's confessions about his 1993-released film Last Action Hero, which was a colossal disaster at the box office.

Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the failure of Last Action Hero

The actor-turned-governor, who opened up about the failure of Last Action Hero in the Netflix docuseries, revealed that he handled it very badly. According to Arnold Schwarzenegger, the film's failure at the box office hurt him very badly, to the extent that he refused to see people for over a week. Arnold also revealed how his mother-in-law's advice supported him during this tough time, in his docuseries.

"I cannot tell you how upset I was. It hurts you, It hurts your feelings… It was embarrassing… I didn’t want to see anyone for a week. But you keep plodding along. And my mother-in-law always said this: ‘Let’s just move forward’. It was a great message," recalled Arnold Schwarzenegger. "When Last Action Hero came out, I had reached my peak after Terminator 2. Having the most successful movie of the year worldwide," he added.

James Cameron about Arnold's reaction to the film's failure

The celebrated filmmaker, who teamed up with Arnold Schwarzenegger for the blockbuster Terminator films, opened up about talking to the senior actor after the massive failure of Last Action Hero. "Arnold sounded like he was in bed crying. He took it as a deep blow to his brand. I think it really shook him… I said, ‘What are you gonna do?’ He said, ‘I’m just gonna hang out by myself’. That’s the only time I’ve ever heard him down," revealed James Cameron in the Netflix series.

