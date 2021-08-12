Arnold Schwarzenegger REACTS to anti maskers amid the pandemic: You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently opened up about the misinformation being spread regarding COVID-19 vaccination and the disease itself on the internet. While speaking with former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindman, via Entertainment Tonight, Schwarzenegger slammed those who refuse to mask up or get vaccinated amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Reflecting on the situation, The Terminator actor, 74, spoke about being ‘in a mess’ even after a year and a half due to ‘people living in denial’ about the disease. “...There are still people that don’t believe in masks, there are still people out there who say, ‘Well, we don’t have to do social distancing,‘ and all this kind of stuff,” the actor noted. He further added that experts have noted about the necessity to wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing. Especially with the virus coming back with different variants all over the world, Schwarzenegger urged people to ‘really go and work together’ to fight the virus.

Providing a befitting example, Schwarzenegger asked people to believe doctors who have been studying this virus closely. The actor shared his take on the situation by adding that he knows about building biceps because he has studied about the issue for 50 years. Doctors including Anthony Fauci have also closely observed the virus for a long time, hence listening to them at this hour should be made mandatory.

He further added that the way the virus can be prevented is by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and maintaining social distance. Schwarzenegger pointed out that some people have a negative attitude towards wearing masks. “‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom. Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. You cannot just say, ‘I have the right to do x, y, and z,’ when you affect other people. That is when it gets serious,” he said.

Schwarzenegger addressed the people who don’t wear masks as ‘schmuck’ and added that one person can infect another if masks are not worn properly. “Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask, but you know something? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask,” the actor said.

