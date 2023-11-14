Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals what he does first thing in the morning; DEETS inside

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the finest-looking muscular people on the planet. The 76-year-old actor shared his secret to a productive morning routine. Unlike the other people, his morning routines are not the typical ones as the bulky star shared his routine which kept him successful at home and job. After being the youngest ever to win the title of Mr. Universe in 1967 when he was just 20 years old, Arnold has never given up on maintaining a routine to keep his mind, body, and spirit in fighting shape.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his morning routine

As per People , Arnold Schwarzenegger was peaking during a panel at the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit where he discussed his morning routine. The Terminator actor said that he “doesn’t think” when he wakes up in the morning and instead focuses on doing a workout. Sharing about his routine, he described his early morning workout as “kind of like a black-and-white movie”, adding that his post-workout journey to home feels like it “becomes a colored movie.” Being an avid animal lover, he also shared, “I feel good in the morning. I get up and I feed my animals, Lulu and Whiskey, and my little pig, Schnelly. I feed the dogs, then I go to the gym.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s morning routine is what has kept him successful

In the same conversation, Arnold credited his morning routine to his success, along with performing his paternal duties to his children. “These are the rules that I used in order to be successful and in order to be also successful in giving something back,” added the Hollywood legend talking about his job and as a father to his children, including daughters Katherine, 33, and Christina, 31, as well as sons Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26. For the actor, all this exercise makes him feel good.

