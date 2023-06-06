Arnold Schwarzenegger says ex-wife Maria was 'crushed' after finding out about his love child; Deets inside

Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up about the time his ex-wife Maria Shriver confronted him about his affair. Arnold fathered his son Joseph with housekeeper Mildred Baena back then. In his Netflix documentary ‘Arnold,’ the actor confessed feeling like his “heart stopped” when Maria spoke about the rumors surrounding the situation.

Maria confronted Arnold Schwarzenegger about his love child

In his new documentary ‘Arnold’, the actor opened up about what went down when his then-wife Maria Shriver found out about his affair and love child. Arnold and Maria got married in 1986 and were attending regular counseling sessions after his term as the Governor of California. They had a rift in their marriage due to Arnold staying away from his wife and four kids. There had been rumors about Arnold’s affair with their housekeeper Mildred Baena, and his then-wife doubted that Joseph was his love child. Arnold revealed what happened on the day Maria decided to confront him. He reveals, “One day, the counselor said, ‘Today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you’re the father of Joseph”

The actor admits to coming clean as he says, “I thought my heart stopped. And then I told the truth. Yes, Maria. Joseph is my son.” The Terminator actor reveals that Maria was “crushed” after his confession. Arnie revealed that initially, he did not know that Joseph was his son, but as he got older, it “became clear” to him that he was the father. The actor reveals his thinking and said, “It was then just a matter of, ‘How do you keep this quiet?’.” Joseph Baena was born days after Maria gave birth to their fourth child. Maria and Arnold decided to separate in May 2011.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s biggest regret

Arnold admits that his affair with Mildred was his biggest “failure,” but he managed to have a close relationship with Joseph as well as his four others. “I have caused enough pain for my family because of my f***-up,” he confessed.” Arnold talks about how he caused everyone in his family to suffer, including Mildred and Joseph. He admitted that this would haunt him forever as he confessed, "I’m going to have to live with that for the rest of my life.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares four children with ex-wife Maria Shriver. The pair got married in 1986 and split in 2011. Katherine, 33, Christina, 31, and son Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25.

