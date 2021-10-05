Arnold Schwarzenegger sends birthday love to his youngest son in a sweet post; Read tweet

Arnold Schwarzenegger is wishing his youngest son, Joseph Baena, a happy birthday. On Saturday, the 74-year-old actor celebrated the 24th birthday of his son, whom he shares with Mildred Patricia Baena. The Terminator star shared a trio of photographs of time spent with his son on Twitter, including a shot of himself and Joseph sharing a drink, a picture of the pair bicycling together, and a final shot of the father-son duo posing in front of a mural depicting Schwarzenegger in his bodybuilding days.

Check out his tweet here:

Happy birthday Joseph! I am so proud of you and I love you! You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting. I know this will be another fantastic year. pic.twitter.com/1tgzkaWL3o — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 2, 2021

"Happy birthday Joseph! I am so proud of you and I love you! You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting," the proud dad wrote alongside the post. "I know this will be another fantastic year." However, Baena thanked fans for their sweet birthday wishes on Instagram, where he also posted a picture of himself standing in front of a candle-lit cake. "So thankful for all the birthday wishes yesterday!!! 23 was amazing! It was filled with new friends, new experiences and most importantly, a lot of goals met," he wrote in his caption. "Feeling extra grateful and excited to see what happens in year 24!"

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, Baena is following in his father's footsteps, not just in terms of fitness, but also in terms of a cinematic career, having completed shooting on his debut feature, Bully High, earlier this year. Back in May, the young actor posted a picture of himself on the set of the film, in which he portrays a student at a private school. "Having a great time on the set of 'Bully High' Finally I know what it's like to be a private school kid," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Interestingly, according to PEOPLE, Baena is also set to appear in the sci-fi movie The Chariot starring John Malkovich and Shane West.

