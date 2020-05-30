Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his new workout with pet donkey

  1. Home
Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to be a Hollywood action icon even at 72, and in a new workout video he seems to be in the mood for some banter along with fitness.
In the clip, Schwarzenegger is seen headed for a home workout session, followed by his pet donkey Lulu.

Lulu watches attentively as he exercises, before the actor turns to the camera and says: "How cute is this?"

The clip ends with a shot of Lulu staring at herself in the mirror, reports mirror.co.uk. The Hollywood star captioned it: "Lulu pumps up."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Schwarzenegger shared another video of his lazy pet having a nap on the lawn. "Lulu is having a hard time adjusting to the work week," he wrote.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Arnold recently gushed about his daughter Katherine's pregnancy with her husband Chris Pratt.

During an interview earlier this month, Arnold said: "Can you believe that? That is really exciting news that Katherine now is pregnant and having a baby.

"I don't know when exactly. Sometime this summer. Inevitably, I'm really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and having some fun."

