Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his thoughts on Caitlyn Jenner’s run for Governor; Says ‘people are dissatisfied’

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently got candid about Caitlyn Jenner’s run for Governor of California. Scroll down to see what he said in a recent interview.

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently shared how he actually feels about Caitlyn Jenner‘s run for Governor of California. For the unversed, amid much speculation and conflicting reporting, the 71-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV alum and former Olympian revealed on Friday that she is in fact filing paperwork to run for Governor of California. Arnold is the former Governor of the state. When asked his thoughts on if Caitlyn would win, he gave a very political answer! “Anyone has a chance because I think the people are dissatisfied with what is going on here in California,” Arnold said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when asked about Caitlyn‘s chances. “And I hope as many people as possible are jumping into the race.”

“The key thing about all this is — it doesn’t matter if it’s Caitlyn or if it’s anyone else — to have a clear vision of where you want to go, what are the kind of changes you want to make and why are you qualified to become governor,” he continued.

Jimmy himself then said, “I think the thing Caitlyn knows for sure is the changes she wants to make — because she made some real big changes.” Arnold also added that he is “very good friends” with Caitlyn but would not admit if they spoke about her candidacy. “I have the utmost respect for her, but I am also very good friends with Gov. Newsom. And I am good friends with other people who have contacted me and asked for advice about running or not running,” he said.

