Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about Bruce Willis' retirement, says he'll be 'remembered as a great, great star'

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis are two of the most iconic actors in Hollywood's history. The action stars who have worked together in The Expendables, have always shared a very amicable and respectful bond. Here is what Schwarzenegger has to say about Willis' retirement and how he feels the latter will be remembered by future generations.

Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about Bruce Willis' retirement, says he is 'fantastic'

Willis announced his acting retirement back in 2022 after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects an individual's communication. His condition deteriorated since then and as per a recent update, the diagnosis has progressed into frontotemporal dementia which leads to issues in behaviour and language and affects the brain.

Now, Schwarzenegger has opened up about his former co-star's retirement, and here's what he has to say. "I think that he's fantastic. He was, always for years and years, a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man. I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload," he told Cinema Blend.

This happened during Schwarzenegger's promotional tour where he was seen talking about his action-comedy series Fubar. It premiered on Netflix on May 25, 2023. Schwarzenegger plays the role of Luke Brunner in the show and this was his debut in the fiction television space. Meanwhile, Willis' family had posted a statement back in 2022 informing his fans about his retirement and explaining his health issues as well as diagnosis.

"We wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the statement said. The recent diagnosis update post stated, "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia."

