Arnold Schwarzenegger is working out to Taylor Swift music and his son Patrick has the most relatable reaction

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently shared a glimpse into his workout where he was seen exercising to Taylor Swift's Ready For It, and his son Patrick had the most hilarious reaction.
5909 reads Mumbai
Arnold Schwarzenegger is working out to Taylor Swift music and his son Patrick has the most relatable reaction
Veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently shared his interesting choice of music for his workout playlist and his son Patrick Schwarzenegger commented on it! The 73-year-old actor and former Governor of California posted a video of him doing an exercise at home and he was listening to Taylor Swift‘s song Ready for It.

 

“Old, but no obsolete. T-bar rows are one of my favourite exercises. Here’s some Monday motivation!” Arnold captioned the video on his Twitter account. Patrick quote tweeted the tweet and said, “Going crazy in the gym to Taylor Swift. Love It. Keep it up.” 

 

In case you missed it, earlier this month, Patrick confirmed that her sibling and Arnold’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger had given birth to her first baby with her husband and Avengers actor Criss Pratt. Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed the news in an exclusive video obtained by ET on Sunday. He said: "They're doing great -- just got her a little gift," Patrick said while leaving a market in Santa Barbara, California, on August 9. The 26-year-old gave a thumbs up when congratulated on becoming an uncle. He then showed the camera a package with a pink ribbon, before getting into his car. It's unclear whether the gift was for his sister or the baby.

 

Credits :ET, Twitter, Getty Images

