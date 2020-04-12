Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is a spitting image of himself as he mimics his iconic pose

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena looks like a clone of the Terminator star as he strikes a pose like his father.

At the age of 72, the Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger can still put the other men to shame when it comes to fitness. Muscular body, beefed up biceps and chiseled abs, it is difficult to match up to Arnold but his son Joseph Baena seems to have successfully aced becoming a clone of his dad. Recently, the 22-year-old mimicked Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic pose, flexing his biceps and showing off his muscles and he looks like a carbon copy of his father.

Recently, the star kid took to his Instagram handle and shared the same picture and fans can't stop fawning over his genes! He posted a shirtless picture of himself recreating one of Arnold's popular bodybuilding postures and he looks like a spitting image of his father. Joseph stood at his balcony as he struck a pose for the camera and flaunted his drool-worthy physique. "Perfect time to practice some posing!," the 22-year-old captioned his picture.

Check it out:

As soon as Joseph dropped the picture online, the star kid set his Instafam unloading their stash of fire emojis in the comments section. Many fans noticed similarities between him and his dad Arnold and lauded the 22-year-old boy. "I feel proud for some reason. Maybe because I admire your pops and I feel like he’s proud of you. Anyways. Keep it going dude. Great stuff," a user wrote. "Giving the people what they want. An Arnold 2.0," wrote another. "Looking like your dad in his prime," a fan commented.

Credits :Instagram

