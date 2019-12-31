Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph shows off his ripped body ahead of New Year; Check Out

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph is showing off his ripped body ahead of New Year. Read on to know more.

Following his father’s footsteps, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena, is showing off his deliciously ripped body on Instagram. The hunk is making many jaws drop by updating his social media feed with one shirtless gym picture at a time, all featuring his buff new body. “Anyone else gonna go into 2020 with a sick pump? What are you training on NYE?” he captioned his latest picture which featured him flexing his muscles for the camera. Joseph is no stranger to showing off his ripped body on Instagram. He constantly treats his fans and followers with a sneak peek into his gym routine.

Arnold had Baena with his former housekeeper Mildred Baena. Ever since the actor went public with the affair and apologising to his wife and family, Arnold has been spotted, time and again, spending some quality time with his son. Reportedly, he even trains his son in the gym. Earlier this year, the actor even posted a sweet birthday message to joseph alongside a series of father-son snapshots. “Happy birthday Joseph! Watching you graduate from college this year and seeing you follow your passions has been amazing. You are a fantastic son, and I can’t wait for our next training session. I love you,” Arnold wrote on Instagram.

In addition to Joseph, the Hollywood actor also shares four children with ex Maria Shriver — Katherine (29), Christina (28), Patrick (26), and Christopher (22). Reportedly, while they share the same father, Shriver’s children have little to no relationship with Joseph.

Credits :InstagramYouTube

Read More